Over 150 bikers gather in Cutler Bay to honor 2-year-old girl born with brain injury

CUTLER BAY, Fla. – More than 150 bikers gathered in a Cutler Bay neighborhood Saturday for 2-year-old Everly Paterson.

A law enforcement motorcycle club, known as “The Punishers,” escorted by Miami-Dade police and supported by the Police Benevolent Association, road out to raise funds for the Paterson family who’ve been caring for their daughter.

Everly was born with a brain injury, no heartbeat and was not breathing, according to family.

Miraculously, she was resuscitated at birth, and with each day that passes, she continues to fight for her life.

“Obviously, the prayers mean so much and just getting her story out there, it is just more than I could ever imagine,” said Haley Paterson, Everly’s mother.

Haley Paterson and Brandon Patterson told Local 10 News they are overwhelmed by the support, love and prayers they’ve received for their daughter.

“We have a therapy at the beginning of May that has worked really well for her (and) for physical therapy, we were wondering how we were going to get there,” said Paterson. “It has been amazing for us to go.”

Patterson, a Miami-Dade police officer whose job is to protect and serve, is now just grateful for the support he’s receiving from his brothers in blue.

“I am just so amazed on the love and the gratitude and compassion that everyone has for our daughter someone that they haven’t even met,” said Paterson.

The family started a GoFundMe page called “Hope for Everly.”

The hope is they can provide her with the medical treatment and therapy she needs to continue living.

If you would like to donate, click here.