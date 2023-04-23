Local 10′s Glenna Milberg reports from historic events in Israel

Protests continue in Israel over judicial reform as the country prepares to celebrate 75 years of independence.

JERUSALEM – Protests continue in Israel over judicial reform as the country prepares to celebrate 75 years of independence.

Some people are already marking the milestone, including visitors from South Florida.

Cities all over Israel, for the sixteenth Saturday in a row, participated in peaceful protests as government officials want to change the balance of power between lawmakers and the courts.

The plan has been very controversial and was shelved by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an attempt to find a consensus and change.

One person involved in the discussions is former Miami Beach resident, Israel’s Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer.

“I’d love to tell you that we’ve achieved this breakthrough, that’s what we’re trying to achieve,” he said. “It’s a major reform and we would like to see a change reforming the judiciary, and actually, a broad swath of the Israeli public, both those who voted for the coalition and those in the opposition, believe in the need to reform.”

