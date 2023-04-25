BSO: Victim fatally shoots man during attempted burglary in Broward County

WEST PARK, Fla. – A victim fatally shot a man over the weekend during an attempted burglary in West Park, authorities confirmed.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to reports of a shooting near the 5400 block of Southwest 18th Street shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday.

Deputies said they arrived at the scene to find a 49-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported the man to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he died.

According to investigators, the shooter remained at the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

Authorities confirmed that the case is being forwarded to the Broward County State Attorney’s Office to determine if charges will be filed.

No other details were immediately released.