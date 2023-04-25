Judge denies Carollo attorneys’ mistrial request after claiming business partner followed juror

MIAMI – Attorneys for Joe Carollo unsuccessfully asked for a mistrial Tuesday in the federal civil case against the Miami city commissioner, claiming a business partner of the men suing him followed and spoke to a juror.

The defense motion claims that Zack Bush, a business partner of Bill Fuller and Martin Pinilla, who are suing Carollo, followed a juror into a parking deck elevator Thursday and attempted to persuade him to do research on Carollo.

According to a court filing, the juror identified Bush by his clothing and association with the plaintiffs. Bush, a part-owner of Little Havana’s Ball & Chain, had been in court throughout the trial.

Carollo’s attorneys claimed Bush told the juror: “You need to go on social media, on the Internet, and see that people have been followed and you need to see what this defendant (Carollo) is capable of.”

The juror didn’t engage, according to the filing.

Fuller and Pinilla accuse Carollo of abusing his power as a commissioner to limit their free speech by harassing them and hurting their companies — all because they supported his political opponent in 2017.

The judge denied the defense team’s request for a mistrial, but instructed jurors to disregard the incident and abide by court rules about independently researching the case.