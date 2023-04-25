Police looking for suspect in fatal Hollywood shooting

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood police were searching for a suspect after a fatal shooting overnight Tuesday.

According to police, at around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Mayo Street, in the city’s Highland Gardens neighborhood, and found a man with gunshot wounds.

Police said medics took him to Memorial Regional Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Officials haven’t identified the victim or the suspect, but a Hollywood police spokesperson said the the department believed the shooting was “an isolated incident with no threat to public safety.”