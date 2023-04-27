81º

Health

Expanding research into Parkinson’s disease

Kristi Krueger, Anchor/Health Reporter

Kathleen Corso, Special Projects Producer

Tags: Health, Coral Springs, Broward County
Several studies underway are helping scientists gain new insights into Parkinson’s disease.

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Several studies underway are helping scientists gain new insights into Parkinson’s disease.

Dr. Sonia Kalirao, a neurologist with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, said recent research found a gene mutation that may disrupt the brain’s ability to get rid of degraded proteins.

The gene mutation inhibits the release of calcium in neurons, leaving dead brain cells in their wake.

“So this study gives us a pause and stating: do we work at the genetic level which we know that there are three mutations, or do we work on this calcium-driven trigger pathway,” she said.

Kalirao, who leads The Neurology Institute in Coral Springs, is involved in several clinical trials investigating new treatments for Parkinson’s.

“So, you know Parkinson’s is a disease of motor function, as a basic fundamental, so one of the drugs is helping patients increase their motor mobility without having the adverse events they experience from the older generation medications,” she said.

For more information about clinical trials underway in Southeast Florida go to: https://theneurologyinstitute.com/research

And new research suggests that exercise may help fight addiction.

Investigators looked at dozens of studies concerning physical activity and its relationship to substance abuse.

They found that exercise was linked to lower drug use in about 75 percent of the studies.

The findings suggest that physical activity may be a useful part of a treatment plan for those struggling with addiction.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Kristi Krueger has built a solid reputation as an award-winning medical reporter and effervescent anchor. She joined Local 10 in August 1993. After many years co-anchoring the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m., Kristi now co-anchors the noon newscasts, giving her more time in the evening with her family.

email

facebook

twitter

Veteran journalist Kathleen Corso is the special projects producer for Local 10 News.

email