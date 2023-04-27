Miami-Dade Schools Police officer airlifted to hospital after crash in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – A Miami-Dade Schools Police officer was airlifted to the hospital Thursday afternoon after he was injured in a vehicle crash, a spokeswoman for the school district confirmed.

According to the spokeswoman, officers responded to the scene in the area of West Okeechobee Road and West 18th Avenue after the officer crashed while en route to respond to a medical emergency call at another school.

Sky 10 flew over the scene around 1 p.m. as first responders removed the officer from their vehicle and placed him in the back of a rescue truck before he was airlifted to a hospital.

Hialeah police Lt. Eddie Rodriguez confirmed that the sole occupant of a Dodge Challenger was treated at the scene.

Sky 10 also flew over the Dodge Challenger where it sustained heavy front-end damage after colliding with the driver’s side door of the marked police unit.

Local 10 News spoke with Daniel Navarro, who was driving behind the officer at the time of the crash.

“The white vehicle ran the light and when they put the green to turn, the officer kept on and maybe he didn’t look or maybe the vehicle other vehicle was coming too fast, and he didn’t have (a) chance and they intersected with each other,” he said.

Okeechobee Road was temporarily shut down after the crash but has since reopened.

The driver of the Dodge Challenger was reportedly OK and taken home by other relatives.

According to a spokesperson from the school district, the officer that was airlifted in the crash was listed in stable condition.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh the page or watch Local 10 News for the latest updates.