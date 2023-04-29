Detectives arrest teen for fatally shooting 15-year-old boy in Miami-Dade

MIAMI – A 16-year-old boy confessed to the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in northeastern Miami-Dade County, police announced on Friday night.

Detective Angel Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, identified the suspect as Davad Chrisbaw Brooks, and reported police officers arrested him on Friday in Doral accusing him of manslaughter with a deadly weapon.

Initially, police officers considered a stray bullet was to blame for Barry Ellis’s wound at about 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, in Miami-Dade’s West Little River neighborhood. But according to the arrest form, Davad told police officers that he too was in the home and the shooting was accidental.

Barry Ellis died on Wednesday after he was shot in the torso in Miami-Dade County, police said. (Courtesy photo)

Davad surrendered at the MDPD headquarters with his mother and told detectives that he and Barry, an eighth-grade student at Horace Mann Middle School in El Portal, were among a group of guests in the home at the Miami Soar mobile home park, according to the arrest form.

Davad said Barry took a firearm to show it to him and his friends, so he grabbed it, put his finger on the trigger, and unintentionally discharged it once in Barry’s direction — striking him on the chest— while at the home, according to the police arrest report.

Witnesses told police officers they saw Barry walk outside of the home and suddenly collapse, so their priority was to rush him to a hospital as fast as possible. Someone called 911 and Miami Fire Rescue personnel responded, according to the police report.

A 15-year-old boy stumbled out of a mobile home at the Miami Soar mobile home park and collapsed after a shooting on Wednesday in northeastern Miami-Dade County's West Little River neighborhood. (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

The witnesses who were with Barry in a black car surrendered him to Miami Fire Rescue personnel who took him to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where he died.

Barry’s mother told Local 10 News on Wednesday night, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation, that she “was devastated” and “very hurt.”

Witnesses who were trying to take a wounded 15-year-old boy to the hospital in a black car surrendered him to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue on Wednesday, police said. (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 to remain anonymous.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.

