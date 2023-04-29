Mean Girls on Broadway coming to the Broward Center

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Mean Girls on Broadway is strutting its way to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts starting next week.

If you’re a fan of the iconic movie, you’re going to love a show that is “So fetch.”

“It incorporates song and dance and new ways of bringing the story to life,” said Mean Girls cast member English Bernhard.

Crew members say the stage production alone will be worth your while.

The Broadway show features all of the Mean Girls fan-favorite moments from the movie that include scenes from the Jingle Bell Rock to the burn book.

And of course, taking center stage is “The Plastics!”

Local 10 News anchor Jenise Fernandez sat down with some of the cast members of Mean Girls and says off-stage they were the exact opposite.

Bernhardt plays Cady Herron, a role that she’s excited to perform night after night since she, like many of us, grew up watching the cult classic.

”I’ve never been part of a show that has such a following like Mean Girls does and so it brings another element to it and people know it and scream for it,” she said.

Fans are encouraged to put on that signature pink and you can definitely sit with us, but remember, there can only be one queen bee.

Mean Girls will be at the Broward Center from May 2 to May 7.

For more information on how to purchase tickets, click here.