Suspect identified after jumping into canal following police chase in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A suspect who fled from authorities Friday morning while driving a stolen vehicle has been identified, the Florida Highway Patrol confirmed Saturday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho, Marc Alan Anderson, 54, was taken into custody Friday afternoon after leading troopers and officers from several different other agencies on a chase in a stolen pickup truck in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Camacho, a trooper attempted to pull over a stolen Dodge pickup truck in the area of Northwest 103rd Street and Northwest 32nd Avenue, but the driver failed to stop.

Sky 10 was above the scene near Northwest 151st Street around 10:15 a.m. after the suspect apparently jumped into a canal and then got out.

Camacho said a short pursuit ensued, and the trooper eventually lost sight of the vehicle.

A Miami-Dade Police Department helicopter, however, spotted the stolen truck shortly after.

Camacho said Anderson bailed out of the vehicle in the area of Northwest Second Avenue and South Biscayne River Drive.

“It was at a high rate of speed, and then from there, I (saw) that car and I saw a bunch of police cars behind it – state troopers, Metro Dade – so I figured he jumped out the vehicle,” witness Tommy Scott said.

Troopers and Miami-Dade police officers were searching the area for Anderson for a while before he eventually was taken into custody.

A Local 10 News crew was there as the man was taken out of the water, where he was hiding.

Anderson was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and is facing charges of failure to redeliver a hired vehicle, fleeing/eluding a police officer and driving with a suspended license.

He is expected to appear in bond court this weekend.