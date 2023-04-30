81º

Dania Beach building flood-resistant multi-family apartment building

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Dania Beach, Broward County
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – President Joe Biden recently declared Broward County a disaster area.

Following that announcement, Dania Beach unveiled a new multi-family flood-resistant-designed apartment building.

It will feature 298 brand new elevated apartments.

The small coastal city received record-rainfall amounts and suffered millions of dollars in damages during this month’s historic flooding.

At an event Saturday, Dania Beach Mayor A.J. Ryan said special high-tech drainage systems and other safety features are now mandatory for new projects in his city.

“This building is elevated six feet above ground level, so therefore, it makes it more resilient to rising waters,” said Ryan. “It’s also built with more-denser concrete, 21st century construction techniques and material, with the best engineering from our city and from the engineers that are hired by the developers.”

The project cost will reportedly run around $105 million.

It is expected to be ready for occupancy as soon as the end of this year.

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

