Tornado watch issued for much of South Florida

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A tornado watch has been issued for much of the southern Florida peninsula and Florida Keys.

It will be in effect until 2 p.m. Sunday and covers Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe Counties.

Local 10 News’ Brandon Oor said this is the last push of severe weather expected to move across South Florida.

The storm will bring threats of tornados, damaging wind gusts, small hail and minor flooding.

Once the storms move past South Florida around 2 p.m., a sunny afternoon is expected.

