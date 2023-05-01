Broward libraries’ free summer learning program kicking off

The theme for Broward's 2023 summer reading program is "All Together Now: Todos Juntos Ahora."

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward County Library system’s free summer learning program is set to kick off in June, with prizes available for young readers.

The program kicks off with the 18th Annual Children’s BookFest: Free Family Fun Festival on June 3. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the African American Research Library and Cultural Center at 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., in central Broward’s Washington Park neighborhood.

“Readers of all ages can register for challenges making them eligible for chances to win great prizes from a variety of local community organizations and businesses, such as Museum of Discovery and Science, Miami Children’s Museum, Water Taxi, Everglades Holiday Park, Florida Panthers, Jungle Queen, Shake Shack, Xtreme Action Park, Zoo Miami, Funderdome, and more,” according to a news release from the library system.

For more information on how to participate, visit the county’s website.