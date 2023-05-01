FEMA recovery teams on ground in Fort Lauderdale; here’s how to apply for help

Feds approve disaster aid for Broward after flood

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Recovery teams from the Federal Emergency Management Agency were on the ground in Fort Lauderdale Monday morning, after President Joe Biden approved a federal disaster declaration for Broward County.

“Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster,” a White House news release following the declaration stated.

Additionally, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced $1.5 million in awards to help flood recovery efforts in South Florida.

The awards come from the Florida Disaster Fund.

Recipients included Team Rubicon, The Salvation Army, Southern Baptist Disaster Relief, Feeding South Florida and The Broward Long Term Recovery Group.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the storm can visit FEMA’s disaster assistance website or call 800-621-3362.

Additionally, The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity activated its private sector hotline at 850-815-4925 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. to assist businesses in storm recovery.

Business owners can also visit the agency’s website.