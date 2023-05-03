FHP: Miami-Dade man tries to drag victim with minivan in road rage rampage

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – State troopers arrested a 41-year-old man Tuesday evening after accusing him of instigating a wild April road rage incident in far northwest Miami-Dade.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol arrest report, on April 25, William Angelo Puig crashed his blue Dodge Caravan into the victim’s pickup truck as he drove north on U.S. 27 towards Krome Avenue, running the truck off the road.

After the two got out of their vehicles, troopers said Puig grabbed a crowbar from the rear of his van, tried to hit the victim with it, then used it to hit the pickup truck, damaging its rear taillight and bumper, troopers said.

According to the report, the victim started recording the incident from a distance as nearby traffic stopped. Puig then dropped the crowbar, walked towards his vehicle and attempted to take off his license plate, authorities said.

Troopers said Puig punched the victim several times in the face as the two fought over the license plate, then grabbed the victim by the arm and drove off while holding on to him.

The victim’s passenger grabbed him as Puig drove off and crashed a second time, according to FHP. Authorities said Puig left the crowbar behind.

Troopers wrote that FHP investigators were able to identify Puig through facial recognition, went to his apartment in the Tamiami area of west Miami-Dade Tuesday and saw the Caravan in the lot with damage to its front, rear and side.

Soon after, authorities located Puig and arrested him on charges of felony battery, attempted kidnapping, attempted false imprisonment, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal mischief and leaving the scene of an accident.

He was being held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $14,500 bond, according to jail records.