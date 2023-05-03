Woman hospitalized after shooting along State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes

Authorities in Broward County are investigating after a woman was shot on Wednesday afternoon.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are investigating after a woman was shot on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened in the area of State Road 7 and Northwest 34th Street in Lauderdale Lakes at approximately 2:30 p.m.

According to police, a woman was shot and treated at the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital, where she is expected to survive.

A car was observed left behind on State Road 7 with an apparent bullet hole in the back windshield.

Authorities said they don’t believe the victim was the shooter’s intended target.

Police said they are searching for a black sedan that was observed fleeing the scene following the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.