BSO: Man drives himself to fire station in Lauderhill after being shot in Lauderdale Lakes

Ryan Mackey

Alex Finnie

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in Lauderdale Lakes on Wednesday.

BSO spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis said dispatchers received a call of a shooting around noon outside of a RaceTrac gas station near the intersection of Northwest 33rd Avenue and West Oakland Park Boulevard.

According to St. Louis, deputies were notified that the man who was shot had driven himself to a fire station in Lauderhill.

Witnesses told Local 10 News that the man was shot in the upper torso area.

Authorities said Lauderhill Fire Rescue then transported the man to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The victim has not yet been identified and his condition has not been released.

Detectives with BSO’s Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the shooting and have not yet found a suspect, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call 911 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

