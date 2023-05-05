Deputies search for man who vanished in Dania Beach

Deputies announced Friday that they need help with finding Max Wincoff McKenzie in Broward County.

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies asked the public for help on Friday with finding an 81-year-old man who vanished in Dania Beach.

Max Wincoff McKenzie was last seen at about 3:15 p.m., Thursday, in the area of Southwest Fourth Street and Phippen-Waiters Road.

According to Detective Leonard Charla, McKenzi, who is about 6 feet 2 inches tall, was wearing camouflage shorts and a green shirt.

Charla is worried that McKenzie, who suffers from a health condition, needs his medication. He is asking anyone with information about the case to call 954-321-4274.