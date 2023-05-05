81º

Deputies search for man who vanished in Dania Beach

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Deputies announced Friday that they need help with finding Max Wincoff McKenzie in Broward County. (BSO)

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies asked the public for help on Friday with finding an 81-year-old man who vanished in Dania Beach.

Max Wincoff McKenzie was last seen at about 3:15 p.m., Thursday, in the area of Southwest Fourth Street and Phippen-Waiters Road.

According to Detective Leonard Charla, McKenzi, who is about 6 feet 2 inches tall, was wearing camouflage shorts and a green shirt.

Charla is worried that McKenzie, who suffers from a health condition, needs his medication. He is asking anyone with information about the case to call 954-321-4274.

