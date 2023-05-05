Key West man accused of reaching for machete while being questioned by cops about emaciated dog

KEY WEST, Fla. – A 32-year-old man from Key West was arrested Thursday after he reached for a machete while being questioned by authorities about an emaciated dog in his possession, a spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to MCSO spokesman Adam Linhardt, deputies and Key West police officers responded to the Key Haven boat ramp around 11 a.m. to assist animal control officers regarding an emaciated pit bull with puppies.

Linhardt said the dogs’ owner, Crucito Serrano Solano, was living in a tent and told authorities that no one would take the dogs from him.

Serrano Solano is accused of ignoring multiple orders by authorities to exit the tent and then reaching for a machete.

Linhardt said a struggle ensued and the adult pit bull bit a deputy multiple times while Serrano Solano kicked and hit law enforcement officers.

Authorities eventually shocked the man with a Taser.

No serious injuries were reported.

Linhardt said Serrano Solano was booked into jail and all of the dogs were turned over to the SPCA.

Serrano Solano faces charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence and camping in a no-camping area.