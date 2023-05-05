LISTEN: 911 callers frantic as they report shooting at Lauderdale Lakes Walmart

911 calls released after a shooting at a Walmart in Lauderdale Lakes.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – “Hey, we got a shooting at Walmart, State Road 7. . . .They are shooting in the building,” a man tells 911. “All the Walmart associates to Walgreen’s,” the man, possibly a store manager, can be heard telling workers over a walkie-talkie. “I didn’t hear anything. I heard it on the radio,” he says to the dispatch operator.

BSO deputies received multiple calls about a shooting around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, inside the Walmart, located at 3001 N. State Road 7.

911: “Someone just got shot inside the store? How long ago did this happen?”

Caller: “Literally, just a minute ago.”

Another frantic caller, so shaken up, the 911 operator tells her she can’t hear her because she keeps hitting buttons on her phone.

Caller: “There’s a shooting at the Walmart! . . . Everyone ran out of the store . . . I was at the front of the store gettin’ ready to check out.”

After the mayhem, carts could be seen in the parking lot overturned as people ran out of the store in a panic.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a suspect later that evening after authorities said he shot a man multiple times at a Walmart in Lauderdale Lakes.

According to authorities, Tironie Shavar Sterling 22, is facing charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery.

Walmart customers who dropped everything to escape the gunfire returned to the store this morning to collect their belongings.

