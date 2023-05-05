Military veteran celebrates 106th birthday in Broward

Ludwig Savarese, a military veteran, celebrated his 106th birthday on Friday in Deerfield Beach.

Savarese said his partner, who sat beside him during his birthday celebration with family in Deerfield Beach, had given him a “life worth living.”

Savarese is also a jokester: “The man upstairs doesn’t want me; the man downstairs doesn’t want me, so I am stuck in the middle. It’s a good thing.”

Savarese, a self-professed loyal Local 10 News viewer, served during World War II and said he proudly wears a hat with the insignia every chance he gets.