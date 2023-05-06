1 dead, 4 injured during 3 morning crashes in Hialeah, police say

HIALEAH, Fla. – A woman died and four were injured during three crashes on Saturday morning in Hialeah, police said.

Detectives were investigating a crash that killed a woman while she was riding a bicycle shortly before 5:50 a.m., near the intersection of East Fourth Avenue and 21 Street.

Detectives were also investigating a multi-vehicle crash that injured three people at about 5 a.m., near the intersection of West Fourth Avenue and 50 Street.

Detectives were also investigating a single-vehicle crash at about 8:30 a.m., near the intersection of West Fourth Avenue and 61 Street. A man was injured after he drove into a canal.

Officer Scarlett Hernandez, a spokeswoman for the Hialeah Police Department, said the condition of the three injured at 5 a.m. was critical when fire rescue personnel took them to the hospital.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the cases to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.