Andrew Pollack, father of Parkland shooting victim, facing criminal charges in Oregon

PARKLAND, Fla. – Parkland parent Andrew Pollack is facing criminal charges in another state.

Pollack’s attorneys Eric T. Schwartzreich and Bradford M. Cohen confirmed the charges in a statement to Local 10 News.

“There are no good fences here, there are no good neighbors here,” Schwartzreich’s statement read. “This should not be a civil matter, let alone a criminal matter. This is a one sided land dispute, where Andy Pollack and his land are the victims.”

This is happening in Eagle Point, Oregon where Pollack owns property and apparently involves a dispute with a neighbor.

According to a story in Rogue Valley Times, the dispute has to do with a fence that is on or near the border of Pollack’s property and that of his neighbors Keith and Megan Mapes, and that it dates back several years.

“Mr. Pollack has prevailed on related civil matters regarding this property, and will continue to prevail in criminal court,” Schwartzreich said in the statement.

There are other allegations from residents who said Pollack has used loud noise-making devices allegedly in an attempt to force neighbors to move, according to the story.

“The reality and troubling fact here is all of this lawful activity occurred on Mr. Pollack’s land,” the statement from Schwartzreich continued. “This court case is an example of a dangerous prosecution. This case is dangerous and concerning to landowners everywhere, not just in Oregon. The only thing this accusation does is sully the name of a man that has been fighting for school safety after the brutal murder of his daughter, Meadow Pollack, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.”