Formula 1 drivers generally start as children on karts, like South Florida native Logan Sargeant

Clay Ferraro, Sports Reporter

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Fans watching the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix might be asking themselves how these amazing drivers got started in a career like that.

The answer is it starts with the karts.

Drivers like South Florida native Logan Sargeant, who drives for F1 team Williams Racing, got their start in karting.

In fact, Sargeant started driving as a kid on the tracks at the AMR Motorplex in Homestead.

Local 10′s Clay Ferraro got a chance to spend the day with a local race team and drive in the same karts that many pros started driving.

Anyone who is interested can try them out for themselves.

The karts are available to rent and drive at the AMR Motorplex, just visit http://amrmotorplex.com/kart-rentals/.

Also, the team is T1D drivers and it’s an amazing group of people.

T1D stands for Type 1 Diabetes, and organizers started the team as a way for kids who have diabetes to have fun with other kids facing similar challenges.

It’s grown to include kids on the autism spectrum or who may have ADHD.

For more information on their team, visit T1Dracers.org or follow them on Instagram and Twitter at @T1D_Racers.

