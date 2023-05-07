Man injured during shooting along Palmetto Expressway in Miami Lakes

Detectives were investigating a shooting on the Palmetto Expressway on Saturday in Miami Lakes.

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. – A man was injured during a shooting along the Palmetto Expressway on Saturday in Miami Lakes, police said. Investigators suspect it was a road rage incident.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded at about 8:55 p.m. to the westbound lanes of the expressway, also known as State Road 826, near Northwest 57 Avenue.

Miami-Dade Police Department police officers also responded. A tow truck removed a black pick-up truck. According to Lt. Alejandro Camacho, a spokesman for FHP, there was a bullet hole in the truck’s rear window.

“The driver (victim) and sole occupant of the pickup truck was shot in the right shoulder area,” Camacho wrote.

The man who was driving the truck was at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

