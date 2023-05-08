79º

Police officer involved in crash in Northwest Miami-Dade

Sanela Sabovic, Reporter

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Producer/Reporter

An active investigation is under way after a crash involving a Miami-Dade Police officer sent three people to the hospital.

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – An accident at the intersection of NW 62nd Street and 25th Avenue involved a Miami-Dade patrol car that crashed into a vehicle around 5 p.m. on Monday.

Sky 10 was over the scene where a black car was overturned on the sidewalk and a damaged Miami-Dade Police Department cruiser could be seen with extensive front-end damage.

Miami-Dade Police Department units were assisting City of Miami Police when the MDPD car crashed, according to Miami-Dade Police. It is unclear what the assist was for and Local 10 News is working to find out details.

A Miami-Dade police car can be seen with extensive front-end damage and a black sedan overturned after a crash at an intersection in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Three patients were transported to local hospitals — one was a trauma alert taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. The officer was transported as a precaution, according to fire rescue.

