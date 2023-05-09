Authorities find missing Miami man inside submerged vehicle off Florida Turnpike

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A disturbing discovery in a body of water has gotten the attention of multiple law enforcement agencies.

Sky 10 was over a retention pond in southwest Miami-Dade on Monday that showed a submerged car inside.

The scene was enough for police and Florida Highway Patrol troopers to shut down the northbound entrance ramp to the Turnpike at Southwest 8th Street.

Once divers arrived they found the body of Nick Ruiz inside of the car.

The 20-year old a college student who attended Florida International University had been reported missing over the weekend.

Detectives said Ruiz had left a house in south Miami and was headed home to Hialeah about 1:30 a.m. Sunday but never made it.

Investigators issued a ‘be on the lookout’ bulletin with his picture and photos of his white car.

Friends of Ruiz told Local 10 News they spent the past few days retracing his route and ultimately stumbled upon the police activity Monday evening, where Ruiz’s car was pulled from the water with his body still inside.

Loved ones spent hours at the scene consoling one another and mourning Ruiz’s death.