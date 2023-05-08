Unsolved mystery: Where is Nick Diaz? The 20-year-old was last seen in South Miami

Nick Alexander Diaz Ruiz may be driving Kia, police said.

SOUTH MIAMI, Fla. – Police were searching for a missing man Monday after they said he left a residence in South Miami and never made it back home to Hialeah.

According to the South Miami Police Department, Nick Alexander Diaz Ruiz was last seen at round 1:30 Sunday morning headed northbound on Southwest 63rd Court towards 56th Street.

Police noted that the 20-year-old does not suffer from any mental health issues.

He’s described as Hispanic, 5-foot-6, weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black shirt and green shorts at the time of his disappearance.

Missing person flyer for Nick Alexander Diaz Ruiz of Hialeah. (South Miami Police Department)

Diaz Ruiz also “has a Happy Face tattoo on his right bicep and a tattoo of the four elements on his left forearm,” police said.

South Miami police included a photo of his white Kia K5 sedan, which has a license plate number of IXZ-V83.

They said his last known address was at 3480 W. 110th Terrace in Hialeah.

Anyone with information is asked to call the South Miami Police Department at 305-663-6301.