Deputies ask public for help with finding boy who vanished in Broward

Cristobal Hernandez-Cruz, 13, vanished on May 2 in Broward County.

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies asked the public for help on Wednesday to find a 13-year-old boy who vanished over a week ago.

The last day Cristobal Hernandez Cruz’s family knew of his whereabouts was on May 2 in Oakland Park, according to deputies.

That Tuesday he was in the area of East Commercial Boulevard near Northeast Eighth Avenue wearing blue Puma sneakers, shorts, and a black T-shirt, according to deputies.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 954-321-4268 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.