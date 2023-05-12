WATCH: Man tosses rock through windshield of police cruiser at Walmart

Miami-Dade police are hoping for the public's help to find the man who tossed a rock through the front and back windshield of a cruiser.

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE – A Miami-Dade police cruiser was the target of a man who hurled a rock through the front and back windshield of a car parked in front of a Northwest Miami-Dade Walmart.

Video shows the man walking out of the Walmart at Northwest 79th Street and 32nd Avenue when he picks up a rock and throws it hitting the windshield.

An officer was not in the car, according to MDPD.

We showed the video to shoppers. “It’s crazy,” said Carlton Sawyer. “I don’t know what’s going on in America now. People are crazy.”

Miami-Dade police are hoping that someone may be able to help identify the man.

Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at (800) 346-8477.