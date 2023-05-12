Woman accused of biting cop on Key West’s Mallory Square, misusing 911

KEY WEST, Fla. – A Seattle woman is facing multiple felony charges in Key West after police accused her of misusing 911 and biting an officer, all following an obscenity-laced tirade at a city employee who asked her to leave a bathroom on Mallory Square Thursday.

According to an arrest report, at around 9:30 a.m., a city employee asked Maya Aleasa Goldsmith, 34, to leave the women’s restroom at Mallory Square Park and she refused to do so, becoming “aggressive and argumentative” and shouting profanities at him.

The employee asked Goldsmith to leave the bathroom, which, by that point, she had been in for more than an hour, because he needed to clean it, police said.

As the tirade continued, police wrote that the employee left and flagged down Key West police officers William Howell and Raymond Roscoe.

Howell wrote that as he got out of his cruiser, Goldsmith was yelling obscenities towards the city worker. He said he attempted to give her several city ordinance warnings, but she interrupted him and cursed him out.

Howell wrote that he told Goldsmith to stop screaming obscenities because of children and tourists in the area, to no avail.

According to police, after Howell gave her the ordinance warnings and her ID card, she snatched the card and said, loudly, “You can kiss my a--.”

The officers were getting ready to leave when they noticed that Goldsmith had called 911 while standing feet away from the officers, police said.

Howell wrote that after he and Roscoe told Goldsmith that calling 911 without a legitimate emergency was a crime, she replied “I don’t care, f--- you.”

Police then placed her under arrest for misusing 911 and said things turned violent after Howell told her he needed to pat her down for weapons.

Howell wrote that Goldsmith said “If I touched her, she would fight me,” and, according to the report, that’s exactly what happened.

During the ensuing scuffle with police, Goldsmith hit Roscoe with her elbow and kicked and bit Howell, the report states. Howell said the bite drew blood.

Howell received first aid treatment at Lower Keys Medical Center, according to the report, while Goldsmith was taken into custody on two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, one count of resisting arrest, and another count of misusing 911, all felonies.

She also faced misdemeanor resisting arrest and disorderly conduct charges, according to jail records.

Goldsmith is set to be arraigned in Monroe County court on May 26.