2 men shot, injured in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood, police say

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured on Friday evening in the city’s Overtown neighborhood.

The shooting occurred around 7:15 p.m. near the 1400 block of Northwest First Court.

According to police, officers arrived at the scene to find two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported by Miami Fire Rescue to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center for treatment.

Their identity, age, or conditions have not yet been released.

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.