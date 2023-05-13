Best way to celebrate with South Florida mom who likes gardening

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Here are a few ideas to celebrate on Sunday with mothers in South Florida who love their plants almost as much as their children:

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

Children who are age 6 or younger do not need an admission ticket, which ranges from about $25 to $12 and is also included with the purchase of an annual membership.

The 83-acre botanic garden allows families to bring their picnic baskets or to buy a pre-packaged picnic or admission to a mimosa tasting that includes flavors such as cotton candy and lemon lavender.

Mother’s Day at the garden is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 10901 Old Cutler Rd., in Coral Gables.

BROWARD & PALM BEACH COUNTIES

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens

Children who are age 5 or younger do not need an admission ticket, which ranges from $9 to $15 and is also included with the purchase of an annual membership.

The Japanese cultural experience includes six distinct gardens designed by Hoichi Kurisu and a new art exhibit of works by Takuichi Fujii. The cafe is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mother’s Day at the garden is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 4000 Morikami Park Road, in Delray Beach.

For more ideas about how to celebrate the mothers in your life in South Florida, visit this page.