Humane Society of Broward County looking to find forever home for three-legged dog, furry friends

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Humane Society of Broward County joined Local 10 News Saturday in continuing its search to find loving, permanent homes for pets.

Cherie Wachter, of the Humane Society of Broward County, brought out a 9-month-old dog named “Bunny.”

Bunny is a three-legged dog that loves give to smother people with kisses and is as playful as ever.

Wachter said doctors decided to amputate her front-right leg after she came to the shelter with an injury.

She said she doesn’t know how Bunny was injured, but the injury was causing difficulty when she walked.

According to Wachter, Bunny gets around just fine and gets along well with other dogs.

She said Bunny might want to chase other cats if you have them at home.

Wachter said Bunny also loves to snuggle and her previous foster owners said she was well-behaved.

The Humane Society also introduced Local 10 News viewers to a 10-year-old cat named “Catty.”

10-year-old "Catty" is looking for a permanent home. (WPLG)

Catty is one of the older cats at the shelter and has beautiful green eyes and is looking for a quiet home with mellow cats and not dogs.

According to Wachter, Catty’s previous owners shaved her because she believes they didn’t like her fur and couldn’t keep her because they were moving.

There are many more dogs, cats, rabbits and furry friends up for adoption at the Humane Society of Broward County.

For more information on how to adopt any animal or schedule a visit, click here.