Vandals caught on camera damaging smoke shop, restaurant in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating after vandals were caught on camera damaging two different businesses in Miami-Dade this week.

Holy Smokes, a smoke shop in Miami Lakes, sent video of a man parking a white SUV outside the store, exiting the vehicle and then hitting the front side of the store three times with a baseball bat.

Man caught on camera vandalizing smoke shop in Miami Lakes. (WPLG)

Cellphone video shows an employee monitoring the damage as broken glass from the storefront was scattered on the floor.

The business is located at 6516 NW 186th St. in the Vista Shopping Center.

In the second incident, Ms. Cheezious, a food truck offshoot specializing in creative varieties of artisanal grilled cheese sandwiches, said the following in an Instagram post.

“Hope your morning is going better than ours. Arrived to (a) broken window at restaurant and have video of it happening. Please help us identify this. PLEASE share.”

Video surveillance shows a man pacing in front of the restaurant and then throwing a rock at the front of business before running away.

It happened around 4:15 a.m. on Saturday.

The restaurant is located at 418 Biscayne Blvd.

Both store owners are hoping that surveillance video will help identify the vandals responsible.

Anyone with more information should call 911 or contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Local 10 News reporter Liane Morejon contributed to this story.