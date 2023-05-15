First responders rush to scene of fatal crash in Coral Springs

Authorities in Broward County are investigating a crash that occurred on Monday afternoon.

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Monday afternoon.

According to the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department, first responders rushed to the scene of a serious crash at the intersection of University Drive and Riverside Drive in Coral Springs at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Sky 10 was over the scene and two silver sedans could be seen badly damaged at the intersection.

One of the vehicles was off side the road with heavy front end damage while the second vehicle was in the middle of the intersection covered in a yellow tarp.

Two people were injured, one critically. That person was rushed to Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach.

Authorities are working to gather more information.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as new information comes available.