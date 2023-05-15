Hialeah officer injured while dealing with suspect in stolen motorcycle in Miami-Dade

A man died on Sunday during a wrong-way crash in Broward County that also injured four others.

HIALEAH, Fla. – A 36-year-old man who stands accused of injuring a Hialeah police officer with a stolen motorcycle in Miami-Dade County has a criminal record.

Roberto Ortiz Reynoso was at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Monday morning on three pending cases, records show. Corrections officers booked him at about 1:30 p.m., on Sunday.

Hialeah Fire Rescue personnel take a police officer injured on Sunday to the Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

A pursuit began after Ortiz Reynoso refused to surrender at about 4 a.m., Sunday, struck a police officer, and abandoned a stolen motorcycle before running away, police said.

Police officers later arrested Ortiz Reynoso in the area of East 49 Street, between Fourth and Fifth Avenues, in Hialeah, police said. Fire rescue personnel took the police officer to the Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Police officers arrested Roberto Ortiz Reynoso on Sunday in Miami-Dade County. (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Ortiz Reynoso was arrested on charges of third-degree grand theft and fleeing and eluding a police officer, jail records show.

Records show he was out on a felony bond for a case of grand theft of a vehicle and possession of burglary tools, and another case involving a driver’s license violation, records show.

Corrections officers booked Roberto Ortiz Reynoso on Sunday in Miami-Dade County.

Court records show Miami-Dade police officers arrested Ortiz Reynoso for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in 2021 and petit theft and grand theft in 2018, but prosecutors dropped both cases.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.