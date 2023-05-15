Police: Teenage girl trusted Miami man to help her, he took advantage of her

Michael Lazaro Morales Fernandez was in the custody of corrections on Monday in Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI – A 16-year-old girl told police officers that a 30-year-old man said he would help her after her father kicked her out of her home — but he took advantage of her instead, police said.

Michael Lazaro Morales, who was out on felony bond, picked her up and took her to his home in northwestern Miami-Dade County, according to the arrest report.

Morales, also known as Morales-Fernandez, told the girl that she could sleep in his bed at his home in the Gladeview neighborhood, so she trusted him and fell asleep, according to police.

The teenage girl told police officers that she woke up when he started to sexually assault her, and she was eventually able to get away and call 911 from a restroom, according to police.

Police officers responded to the house at about 4 a.m., on Sunday, in the area of Northwest 66 Street and 23 Avenue, and detained Morales for questioning, according to police.

Michael Lazaro Morales appears before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer on Monday. (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

After police officers arrested him, corrections officers booked him shortly before 7 p.m., on Sunday at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, records show.

Morales appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer on Monday while wearing a green safety smock and requiring a translator. Glazer said he was facing serious “crimes against a child” and ordered him to stay away from the victim, records show.

Jail records show Morales was out on felony bond for two cases: One is for grand theft, a third-degree felony. The other is on two counts of carrying a concealed firearm and also grand theft of a firearm.

Court records show Morales is facing two new charges: Sexual battery on a victim between the ages of 12 and 17 years old and lewd or lascivious molestation against a minor between the ages of 12 and 16. His arraignment hearing is set for 9 a.m., on June 5.