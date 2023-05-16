Miami-Dade high school students get glam help from district’s prom boutique

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Several Miami-Dade high school students who couldn’t afford to go to prom received help from the county’s public school district on Tuesday.

Students from eligible families were able to pick out the perfect prom outfit and a whole lot more.

As prom season is in full swing with all the glitz, glitter, and glam, Miami Northwestern senior Jeremiah Butler told Local 10 News that he plans to look dapper and debonair at his prom this Friday.

“I want something that’s not so bright, but you know it looks nice,” Butler said. “I don’t have a date this year. This year, it’s all about me. I’m just really doing it to have fun.”

Now in its 10th year of operation, the boutique now runs out of the Lindsey Hopkins Technical College campus during prom season.

Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Jose Dotres sang praises for the volunteer-run boutique this morning, highlighting that thousands of families in need can benefit from the boutique and the donated items.

“In order to be ready and look their best on prom night,” said Dotres. “Prom night can probably be one of the most important events that our high school seniors attend.”

“Everything is free for our students who need a helping hand to reach their full potential, We want them to walk around and have options and choices of brand new items,” said Karen Fried.

With their dress and shoes picked out, students said they are grateful to take prom perfection to the next level.

“It feels good to know that there’s people willing to help us have our special day at prom,” said high school senior Jeanay Joseph.

The boutique opens from March to the first week of June every year and serves 60 to 100 students every week.