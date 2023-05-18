Denny’s employee describes scary moment after being hit with vehicle by dine and dash customer in Margate

MARGATE, Fla. – A Denny’s employee who was struck by a customer with a vehicle after refusing to pay spoke exclusively with Local 10 News on Thursday.

Denny’s server Robert Huffman told police that 18-year-old Keith Habberfield and another unidentified suspect were dining around 2 a.m. Monday when the two received a bill of $47.84 and walked passed all points of sale without attempting to pay.

Huffman told Local 10 News that he followed Habberfield outside and stood in front of his vehicle in an attempt to get him to pay his bill.

“I ran outside (and) I was like guys, you have to pay your tab or us servers are responsible to pay that,” said Huffman.

Huffman said that the car wasn’t turned on the moment he stood in front of it.

Habberfield then sped off, intentionally striking Huffman and causing him to land on top of the vehicle’s hood, according to the police report.

“The car accelerated towards me and I fell on,” he said.

Local 10 News obtained cellphone video of Habberfield driving with Huffman on the hood, swerving side to side in an attempt to get him off the vehicle.

After fearing for his life, Huffman eventually let go and was thrown to the pavement where he sustained abrasions to the right kneecap and right elbow.

“It is either I was on the hood, or I was under the car,” he said.

Habberfield was eventually tracked down and arrested, but Huffman said he would’ve acted differently if certain memos hadn’t been posted in the restaurant.

“Their book says no don’t do it, but this says something totally different,” he said. “This says, ‘Walk-outs will be paid for by whoever the server is.”'

Local 10 News reached out to Denny’s in regard to their “walk-out policy” which you can read in the statement below.

Denny's statement. (WPLG)

Local 10 News also went to the home of Habberfield to get his side of the story, but no one answered the door.

He is facing one count each of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and petit theft.