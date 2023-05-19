FWC challenges Floridians to remove invasive Lionfish beginning June 1

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is launching its 2023 Lionfish challenge on June 1st, to help remove the invasive fish from Florida’s waters.

According to FWC, the challenge is a summer-long tournament open to all Floridians across the state.

Lionfish are commonly found in offshore waters. They are harvested using a pole spear and a containment device.

Lionfish container unit (Courtesy: Amazon)

The challenge is split into two divisions. Recreational divers must remove the tails from their lionfish and submit them to checkpoints around the state to be verified.

Commercial harvesters must submit copies of their trip tickets of lionfish sales.

The goal is to accumulate as many pounds of lionfish as possible from June 1st through Oct. 1 2023.

Participants compete for the title of Lionfish King or Queen or Commercial Champion and for bragging rights.

To find out more about the challenge and to register, click on this link.