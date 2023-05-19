University of Florida researchers target tuberculosis

Florida researchers are on a quest to find new medicines for treatment resistant diseases including tuberculosis.

Dr. Luis Pedro Carvalho, professor of chemistry at the Institute for Biomedical Innovation and Technology at The Wertheim UF Scripps Institute, is focusing on a form of bacteria that causes tuberculosis and other global diseases like leprosy.

“The main thing for us is to understand how the bug, the bacterium that causes human tuberculosis, actually gets nutrients from the host, from us, metabolizes those nutrients in order to be able to grow and cause disease. Having this knowledge in hand we at places such as the Herbert Wertheim UF Scripps can develop, discover novel molecules to treat human tuberculosis,” he said.

After briefly falling behind COVID-19, Carvalho said tuberculosis is reemerging as the world deadliest infectious disease.

In other health news, clothing made by some athletic wear brands have been found to contain high levels of a toxic chemical.

The Center for Environmental Health said it sent legal notices to eight brands after tests showed their apparel could expose wearers to up to forty times the safe limit of BPA or bisphenol-a, which is a chemical used to make certain types of plastic.

The newly tested brands and their products include leggings from Athleta, Champion, Kohl’s, Nike, and Patagonia; sports bras from Sweaty Betty; Athletic shirts from Fabletics and shorts from Adidas, Champion, and Nike.

BPA has been linked to health conditions like asthma, diabetes, heart disease, cancer, obesity and erectile dysfunction.

And whether you’re gearing up for a marathon or just want to run longer distances, there are some things you can do to avoid foot injuries.

Along with wearing proper fitting shoes and socks specifically meant for running, podiatrists say it’s crucial to build up your foot strength with daily exercises and stretches.

“Not only do foot strengthening and stability exercises help you as you prepare for your run, but also while you’re running, the better prepared your feet are - it reduces your risk of injury, and it reduces long-term problems, like stress fracture,” said Cleveland Clinic Podiatrist Dr. Joy Rowland.

If you experience swelling, bruising or a long-term issue that doesn’t go away with home remedies, it’s time to see a specialist.