Broward teens raise $42,000 for 5 families experiencing homelessness

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Broward County teenagers raised $42,000 to give to five deserving families on Saturday.

The teens partnered with the Broward Partnership for the Homeless and raised money through a Double Good fundraiser to help families experiencing homelessness.

The event was held at St. George Park, located at 3501 NW 8th St., in Lauderhill.

According to organizers, the teens who are part of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. want to make a real difference for people in their community.

Local 10 News was at the event where families received their checks and said they are ‘grateful’ for the students that helped change their life.

For more on the event, press the play button on the video at the top of the page.