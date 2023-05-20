Humane Society of Broward County hoping pets will find forever homes on National Rescue Dog Day

The Humane Society continued their mission Saturday in finding a forever home for furry friends on National Rescue Dog Day.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Humane Society of Broward County joined Local 10 News Saturday in continuing its search to find loving, permanent homes for pets on National Rescue Dog Day.

Officials say more than 3 million dogs go into shelters each year and are looking for forever homes.

Cherie Wachter, of the Humane Society of Broward County, brought out a 3-year-old “Kaboose”

Kaboose could be mixed with English bulldog and American Staffordshire Terrier.

Wachter said Kaboose is full of personality and loves toys and getting belly rubs.

According to Wachter, Caboose was abandoned on train tracks where a person found her and brought her into the shelter.

If you’re a light sleeper, Wachter advised that Caboose might not be the dog for you because she snores.

Wachter also spoke about “Carl,” an 11-month-old American Huskie mix that is ready to be adopted.

"Carl" the American Huskie is looking to be adopted. (WPLG)

According to Wachter, Carl’s previous owners didn’t spend a lot of time with him and will need help being potty trained.

She said Carl has two different colored eyes and has a lot of energy.

Wachter said that if you’re into having adventures then Carl is the dog for you.

There are many more dogs, cats, rabbits and furry friends up for adoption at the Humane Society of Broward County.

Owners are also able to schedule a dog meet for their new adopted furry friend.

For more information on how to adopt any animal or schedule a visit, click here.