BSO: Broward woman, 70, missing for more than a week

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 70-year-old woman who has been reported missing.

According to authorities, Patricia De La Cruz Rivas was last seen around 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, at Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach. She was wearing a black dress with multi-colored flowers on it and a white shirt underneath.

BSO spokesperson Carey Codd said in a news release that De La Cruz Rivas is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Relatives said De La Cruz Rivas suffers from a diagnosed mental illness.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).