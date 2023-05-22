Motions to be heard ahead of trial for former MSD school resource Deputy Scot Peterson

PARKLAND, Fla. – More than five years after former Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputy Scot Peterson was accused of taking cover instead of taking action during the Parkland school massacre, his trial is set to begin.

Motions will be heard in court Monday followed by jury selection on Wednesday.

On Sunday, Local 10 spoke with a prosecutor who says this is not a slam dunk case for the prosecution.

Following the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 people were killed, the police response was scrutinized.

Heavy criticism of inaction fell on the school resource officer -- Peterson.

The now former BSO deputy was fired and eventually charged for failing to confront the shooter.

Five years later, his trial is set to begin.

Peterson is facing seven counts of child neglect, three counts of culpable negligence and one count of perjury.

Veteran prosecutor Gail Levine, who is not affiliated with the case, weighed in on the charges.

“He was trained, he followed the training procedures. If you don’t like them, that’s why they were changed,” Levine said.

Levine says by statute, police officers are not considered caregivers, and Peterson is being charged as such.

She adds there was very little law on what school resource officers are to do in active shooter situations.

“A school resource officer had very little responsibility in the light of being a kin to a SWAT officer,” Levine said.

In 2016, Peterson did have active school shooter training, but it greatly differs from training given after the MSD shooting.

Peterson has defended his actions, saying he did not know where the gunman was and he thought a sniper may have been targeting the building.