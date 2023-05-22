Search for loving home for injured puppy continues in Broward

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – The three to four-month-old terrier mix puppy at the center of a Pembroke Pines Police investigation needs help.

The puppy, now named Maverick, was at the VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital on Monday getting treatment, as a nonprofit organization, Pooches in Pines, was asking the public for help.

Maverick turned up in a parking lot after suffering what police believe to be blunt-force trauma.

“It’s a traumatic injury so It’s not good,” said Luis Pizarro, a veterinarian. “It’s not a great scenario.”

Pizarro, who has also been treating the puppy for infections, believes he is going to make a full recovery.

Angela Goodwin, the president of Pooches in Pines, asked the public for help with covering the cost of his treatment and with finding him a loving home.

For information about how to make a donation to help Maverick, visit this page.