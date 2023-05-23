Police: Mother crashes while driving drunk with 7 unrestrained kids; last DUI was with 3 kids

A woman was driving drunk with seven children when she got into a crash and one was injured in Broward County, police said.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 38-year-old woman had been caught driving while under the influence of alcohol with children in the car before, but this time there were seven kids, and one of them was injured when she crashed, records show.

The children, who were between the ages of three and six years old, were not restrained when Miazoti Ann White crossed over a raised curbed median into oncoming traffic and crashed into another car on Sunday in Coral Springs, according to the arrest report.

Police officers reported they smelled alcohol coming from White’s breath and during a phone conversation heard her say, “I was drinking!” They searched the car and found a closed glass of beer in the center console, and spilled alcohol on the driver’s seat, records show

Her most recent DUI with children in the car was just last month, according to court records. Assistant State Attorney Eric Linder said two of the three children who were with White when she was arrested in April in Coconut Creek were among the seven who were with her during the wrong-way crash.

White appeared in Broward County court on Tuesday. Prosecutors filed a third-degree felony case with 27 charges: DUI with damage to property or a person, seven counts of driving under the influence while accompanied by a minor, seven counts of child neglect, seven counts of child restraint violations, driving with a suspended license, refusal to submit to a DUI test, driving on the wrong side of the road, and battery on a police officer.

Prosecutors had just filed a misdemeanor case on April 14 on charges of DUI, three counts of DUI with a minor in the vehicle, and resisting an officer without violence. White was in the parking lot of Pasquale’s Pizza Co. when police officers noticed her bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and a strong odor of alcohol, records show.

Her record also included a traffic case on Sept. 1, 2021, for failure to stop at a red signal and three child restraint violations. In 2015, there were family cases of repeat violence in March and April when there was also another case of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. In 2014, there was a case of burglary conveyance assault, and resisting an officer without violence. In 2013, there was a battery case. The court disposed of the cases.

For the new case, the judge set her bond at $82,500, but the refusal to submit to a DUI test, driving with a suspended license, driving across a divided section, driving with a suspended license, and wrong-way driving were among the nonbondable offenses, jail records show.

White remained at the Paul Rein Detention Facility on Tuesday night.