BSO: 81-year-old man from Dania Beach missing for nearly 3 weeks

Max Wincoff McKenzie, 81, was last seen around 3:15 p.m., on May 4, in the 400 block of Phippen-Waiters Road in Dania Beach.

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating an 81-year-old man from Dania Beach that has been reported missing for nearly three weeks.

According to BSO, Max Wincoff McKenzie was last seen around 3:15 p.m., on May 4, in the 400 block of Phippen-Waiters Road in Dania Beach.

Investigators received information that indicates McKenzie suffers from a health condition that requires medication.

Authorities said McKenzie was last seen wearing a green shirt, camouflage shorts and shoes. He is about 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He has grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on McKenzie’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764-HELP.