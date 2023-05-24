Miami-Dade man accused of forcing way into neighbor’s home, beating him with electrical cord

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade man was arrested Tuesday after he beat his neighbor with an electrical cord, forced a gun into his mouth and accused the victim of stealing his dog.

According to the suspect’s arrest report, Raymond Gibson, 26, forced his way into the victim’s home in the 100 block of Northeast 117th Street around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Miami-Dade police said the front door of the home doesn’t have a lock, but is secured by the victim wedging a sofa and chair against the door.

According to the report, once inside, Gibson accused the victim of stealing his dog and demanded that he pay him $600.

Police said Gibson then began to beat the victim with an electrical cord that he brought with him.

The victim pleaded with Gibson to stop hitting him and told him that he found the dog and that Gibson could take it from the backyard, the report stated.

According to the report, Gibson then pulled out a handgun from his “man purse” and placed it in the victim’s mouth, threatening to shoot him.

Police said Gibson then put the gun away and continued to beat the victim with the electrical cord.

According to the report, Gibson left the home after that, but forced his way back in a short time later, continued hitting the victim with the cord and then forced the victim outside, ordering him to go to the restaurant where he works to ask someone there for the $600.

Police said the victim ran away from Gibson once outside, and Gibson wasn’t able to catch him.

According to the report, the victim suffered cuts on his right forearm and back, as well as multiple welts on his back, arms, neck and legs.

He was treated at the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Gibson was later arrested after being spotted by police driving in front of his home.

He faces charges of home invasion robbery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery/kidnapping and carrying a concealed firearm.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Gibson was being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.